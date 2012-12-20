ESA: No Evidence of Link Between Media Violence and Real Thing

The video game lobby says extensive research has shown there

is no connection between violent entertainment and violence in real life.

In response to the introduction by Sen. Jay Rockefeller

(D-W.Va.) of a bill that would require a National Academies of Science study on

the impact of violent video games and video programming on children, the

Entertainment Software Association offered its prayers for the victims of the

Sandy Hook school shootings, but also its defense of its industry.

"The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), and the

entire industry it represents, mourns the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary

School. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to the families who lost

loved ones, and to the entire community of Newtown."

As to a new study, it suggested it needed to look far and

wide, but would not likely find any fault with the gaming industry.

"The search for meaningful solutions must consider the broad

range of actual factors that may have contributed to this tragedy. Any such

study needs to include the years of extensive research that has shown no

connection between entertainment and real-life violence."

An ESA spokesman referred B&C/Multichannel News

to an online

fact sheet citing those studies and concluding: "There is no scientific

research that validates a link between computer and video games and violence,

despite lots of overheated rhetoric from the industry's detractors. Instead, a

host of respected researchers has concluded that there is no link between media

violence and violent crime."