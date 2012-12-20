ESA: No Evidence of Link Between Media Violence and Real Thing
The video game lobby says extensive research has shown there
is no connection between violent entertainment and violence in real life.
In response to the introduction by Sen. Jay Rockefeller
(D-W.Va.) of a bill that would require a National Academies of Science study on
the impact of violent video games and video programming on children, the
Entertainment Software Association offered its prayers for the victims of the
Sandy Hook school shootings, but also its defense of its industry.
"The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), and the
entire industry it represents, mourns the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary
School. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to the families who lost
loved ones, and to the entire community of Newtown."
As to a new study, it suggested it needed to look far and
wide, but would not likely find any fault with the gaming industry.
"The search for meaningful solutions must consider the broad
range of actual factors that may have contributed to this tragedy. Any such
study needs to include the years of extensive research that has shown no
connection between entertainment and real-life violence."
An ESA spokesman referred B&C/Multichannel News
to an online
fact sheet citing those studies and concluding: "There is no scientific
research that validates a link between computer and video games and violence,
despite lots of overheated rhetoric from the industry's detractors. Instead, a
host of respected researchers has concluded that there is no link between media
violence and violent crime."
