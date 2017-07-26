Eric Trump Decries Fake News-Driven 'Witch Hunt'
The latest fundraising letter from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee (the RNC and Trump for President) is under the salutation of Eric Trump, son of the journalist-bashing president, who joins in the bashing.
"What we’re witnessing is a concerted effort by the Fake News Media and bureaucrats to delegitimize a duly elected president and the millions of Americans who proudly cast their votes for my father," the email read, with the kicker: "But we're not letting the witch hunters win."
He accused Democrats of "screaming RUSSIA" rather than facing up to their election loss at his father's hands. He asks for a dollar donation to show the witch-hunting media that his father's movement is unstoppable.
