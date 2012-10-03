Ergen: We May Have to Sell Wireless Spectrum

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen is urging the government

to OK his company's wireless broadband play so he can try to replicate his

satellite success in that growth market.

"This

is going to be a tough project for us, but it's not our first rodeo." said

Ergen at the PCIA: wireless Infrastructure Association convention in Orlando Wednesday.

The

"project" is getting into the

mobile broadband business. Dish bought 40 MHz of spectrum from a pair of bankrupt

companies and asked the FCC to allow it to use the spectrum to deliver

terrestrial wireless broadband service. The FCC put that request on hold until

it issued its own proposal to loosen up rules on satellite spectrum use, which

it has now done.

One

of the things making it tough was the FCC's inactivity on that initial request,

he suggested.

Dish

had contemplated partnering with another company, for example, but a couple of

those potential partners, T-Mobile and MetroPCS have just agreed to merge.

Ergen

said one thing you need when dealing with regulatory uncertainty is more than

one strategy.

"It

is not a surprise that there would be consolidation in the industry. We hoped

that we would have had our license before consolidation started to happen

because that would have allowed us to participate and you certainly have more

options when there are a lot more people on the table that you can potentially

partner with."

He

said that it was "disappointing" that Dish was not yet in the game

when the SpectrumCo cable spectrum was on the table and now the

T-Mobile/MetroPCS plan, but he also said that Dish still had a lot of

options. One of those may not be building a network from scratch. He said

sharing networks, sharing towers, and sharing infrastructure makes sense.

"We

really hoped when we started this project that we would actually build a

network from scratch, but the timing doesn't make a lot of sense anymore."

Ergen

was asked whether he might sell the spectrum to AT&T, something it was

suggested an FCC under a President Romney would look favorably on.

Ergen

responded: "We may end up selling the spectrum. I am not saying that is an

impossibility. We are not suicidal." He said the company had a

responsibility to its shareholders, adding that he was one of the bigger ones.

But he said he would not be giving a speech at PCIA if he intended to get out

of the business. "We prefer not to sell the spectrum," he said,

adding that was because wireless was a business he wanted to be in.

Ergen

said that with the video marketplace having matured, where he suggested there

was plenty of competition, he was ready to move into a mobile broadband market

where bit consumption was doubling annually.

"We

are in a business today where people are not watching more hours or minutes of

TV. There are four competitors in almost every market. There's the cable

company, the phone company, DirecTV and us, and there's the Internet with an

unlimited number of players. So, it's a very competitive market." He

called it "a decent business, but a mature one."

Why

would our board of directors want us to "keep going" in the video

business, that's not growing, and not get into the wireless business, which is

doubling every year. "why wouldn't you want to get into that

business?"

But

with only 40 Mhz of spectrum, Ergen said that was not enough to become the

disruptive force in the wireless space he wants to be. He said his spectrum was

good for re-use or densely populated areas but "horrible spectrum"

for rural America, so Dish will need more. He

said so, too, do Leap, and Sprint, and T-Mobile and MetroPCS. What about

AT&T and Verizon? "There are only two guys that only need more

spectrum," he said. "They say they do, but they don't."

Ergen

said he would be interested to see what the FCC does about spectrum caps since

"not all spectrum is equal." The FCC has opened a proceeding to

revise its approach to regulating spectrum concentration.

"The

government does pick winners and losers," he said, and what keeps him up

at night is what the government may do. "Policy sometimes gets caught up

in politics," he said, citing LightSquared, though he said some of their

problems were of their own making.

Ergen

said he also wanted to get in the business because he thought he could come up

with a better phone and apps for how to use it. "We're certainly not as

experienced or as knowledgeable or have the scale of some of the bigger

players. Now that I understand more about the business, they have done a great

job of building out their networks."

Asked

if the FCC gave Dish the green light tomorrow how long it would take to

monetize Dish's investment, Ergen couldn't say, but he did say the company was

ready to invest billions. Dish has invested $4 billion already for the spectrum

licenses, and has $6 billion on the balance sheet. He did say, to a smattering

of laughs, that he would try to get higher returns than a money market or

T-bill. He also said that if Dish partners with someone, the return would be

faster. "If you build it from scratch it would take much longer and might

be impossible.

Cable

operators in the SpectrumCo. partnership that sold spectrum to Verizon earlier

this year said they had initially planned to build out a network, but concluded

there was not a business plan in that overbuild.

Ergen

suggested DISH's wireless play could hardly be a tougher

plan than the one that created Dish.

"I am telling you, this has got to be

easier than a business plan of launching a satellite to compete against General

Motors (which then owned DirecTV), the largest industrial corporation in the

world. We are going to compete against TCI, AT&T and

Comcast. We can't get any programming; we don't have local [TV] channels. We

launch on a Chinese rocket that has a 50% success rate. And that was my

business plan." As bad as the wireless business plan may sound to some

people, he said, "it's better than that plan."

Ergen

called that wireless "plan satellite TV, take two" (he avoided the

"2.0" label).

Ergen

did not reference the FCC's current proposal to sunset the program access

rules, but he did put in a plug for them. The rules were created to help spur

the growth of satellite TV. "Government was able to pass program access

laws that said: 'cable companies, you must sell to other competitors. That is

where government and private business work."

He

said that was good for cable companies because it forced them to become more

competitive, including becoming a virtual monopoly in broadband. "They

really have a great product."