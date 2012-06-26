Ergen to Congress: Parents Can AutoHop Over Booze, Junk Food Ads

Dish's AutoHop ad-skipping option allows parents to shield

their kids from commercials for "junk food and alcohol," Dish chairman

Charlie Ergen plans to tell Congress Wednesday.

That is according to a copy of his prepared testimony for a

Future of Video hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee.

Ergen is defending Dish's Hopper service from the broadcast

networks, who have sued the company over the AutoHop commercial-skipping

feature, saying it breached contracts and violated copyrights.

In his testimony, Ergen positions the service as the

evolution of giving consumers what they want, when they want it, which includes

allowing them to skip "what they don't want to see."

"Through AutoHop," he argues, "Dish has done

nothing more than improve upon existing, legally-accepted, and widely available

technologies that give consumers the ability to record their television shows

for playback at a more convenient time, when they are able to fast-forward

through or skip over commercials."

Ergen calls for a revamp of the retransmission

consent/must-carry regime, calling it a prime example of an outdated government

policy in need of overhaul by both Congress and the FCC. The FCC does not

appear ready to do the overhauling unless Congress gives it the word, however.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has signaled that the FCC's authority in that area

is limited by statute.

Ergen also puts in a plug for Dish's FCC petition to allow

it to use satellite spectrum to create a next-generation mobile broadband

network in competition to Verizon, AT&T and others.

"We want to provide consumers with the choice in

services and providers that they seek," he says. "We can't get

started, however, until the FCC releases updated rules governing how our

satellite licenses can be used for terrestrial mobile broadband. Given the

overwhelming support of the comments received to date, we hope that the FCC

will act, and finalize the new rules by the end of the summer."