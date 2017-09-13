Equifax Hearing Slated for Oct. 3

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has scheduled its planned hearing on the Equifax data breach for Oct. 3.



That comes after a briefing the credit reporting company held with committee members last week following a breach that exposed personal information of 143 million Americans.



Equifax CEO Richard Smith has been invited to testify and apparently will do so.



"We know members on both sides of the aisle appreciate Mr. Smith’s willingness to come before the committee and explain how our constituents might be impacted and what steps are being taken to rectify this situation," said E&C Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee Chairman Bob Latta (R-Ohio) (a new subcommittee that debuted in this Congress).