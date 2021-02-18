Epix to Debut Second Season of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ in April
Forest Whitaker returns as gangster Bumpy Johnson
Epix will return Godfather of Harlem for a second season on April 18, the network announced Thursday.
The series stars Forest Whitaker as gangster Bumpy Johnson and explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights in the tumultuous year of 1964, according to the network.
Along with Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Llfenesha Hadera, Nigél Thatch and Giancarlo Esposito also returns for the show’s second season.
