Epix Sets April Return for 'Godfather Of Harlem'

Epix will bring back its original drama series Godfather of Harlem for a second season in April 2021, the network said Thursday.

The series stars Forest Whitaker as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles, said network officials.

According to Epix, season two will see Bumpy continue his struggle to reclaim command over Harlem from the Italian mobsters by attempting to seed internal discord and sever their vital heroin pipeline. Meanwhile, Malcolm X will be forced to choose between violent and nonviolent response to the near constant threats to his life and his relationship with Bumpy will be severely tested.

Season one of Godfather of Harlem debuted in September 2019.

