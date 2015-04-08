EPA Awards DirecTV Energy-Saving 'Gold Star'

DirecTV this week was honored as one of the Environmental Protection Agency's Partners of the Year for leadership in energy efficiency. It was one of 79 companies cited for "sustained excellence," which the EPA defined as demonstrating "remarkable leadership each year in the Energy Star program while remaining committed to environmental protection through superior energy efficiency."

The EPA said DirecTV and the others collectively helped prevent emissions of more than 300 million metric tons of greenhouse gasses and cut utility bills by $34 billion.

“I congratulate our Energy Star Partners of the Year for their leadership and commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and taking action that will help us leave a healthier planet for future generations,” EPA administrator Gina McCarthy said.

