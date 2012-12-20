Entertainment Council Re-Launching Initiative to Focus on Consequences of Gun Violence

Look for more TV shows and movies to feature the mental health

and other consequences of gun violence in their plot lines.

In the wake of the Sandy Hook shootings, the Entertainment

Industries Council (EIC) said Thursday it is re-launching an initiative to use

TV and movies to address issues related to gun violence.

EIC is a nonprofit whose board of trustees reads

like a Who's Who of entertainment execs, from Barry Diller and Leslie Moonves

to Sherry Lansing and Kim LeMasters.

While Washington policymakers have been focusing on the

issue of media violence's role in real-life violence, the group is emphasizing

the power media can have on stopping that violence by portraying the consequences

and helping discourage gun violence through stories that deal with the mental

health consequences.

"Lethal violence is out of line and now harming the psyche

of our nation. The entertainment industry is an asset in positioning the needed

range of human passion, emotion, hope and concern," said EIC president Brian

Dyak in a statement.

EIC says it will be a resource for writers looking for input

on story lines and characters that address the issue of the effect of gun

violence on kids, and suggests it is a way to address the concern in Congress

over the issue.

"As Congress becomes embroiled in public policy debates and

research is undertaken, it is essential there be clear action steps taken

within the entertainment community to affect attitude and behavior, and promote

understanding," Dyak said in a statement.

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W.Va.) has introduced a bill

calling for a violence study, and the congressional efforts are not likely to

stop there.