Entertainment Associations Team on Parental Control Messaging

Even as Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) announced his

priority of studying the impact of violent and indecent content on kids, the TV

and films industries Wednesday announced launch of an awareness campaign about

parental media management tools.

The National Association of Broadcasters, National Cable and

Telecommunications Association, American Cable Association, Motion Picture

Association of America and others have all signed on to the campaign, whose

objectives are to promote the TV and film ratings systems as easy-to-use

parental content control tools.

The campaign will include PSAs,

theater advertisements, a redesigned

website, and a broadcaster education initiative on mental health.

The messaging focuses on three things, the three that MPAAchief Chris Dodd emphasized in a speech two weeks ago at the National Press

Club: Choice, control, and education.

The push comes in the wake of the Newtown mass

shootings, which renewed interest in the impact of media violence on real-world

violence.