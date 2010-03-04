Engel Pushes FCC For More Retrans Oversight

Prompted by his concerns that New York viewers could lose access to the

Academy Awards and other WABC-TV programming, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) has asked

the FCC to step into the retrans fray, citing what he says is a "lack of

oversight over the retransmission consent system [that] has allowed an

increasing number of these disputes."

He called viewers pawns in a game of dividing up millions of

dollars between the two companies. "Sadly, it is no coincidence that this

deadline coincides with the morning of the Oscar broadcast, annually one of the

most-watched programs. Again, the consumer winds up held hostage as a

result," he said.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, Engel said

his immediate concern was that the March 6 deadline WABC has given Cablevision,

"whereby a great number of my constituents will lose access to the ABC

network."

But he invoked the December stand-off between Time Warner

and Fox and Sinclair and Mediacom in pointing out that a "previous

dispute" had threatened broadcasts of college bowl games. "This

situation is unacceptable. We cannot continue to allow constituents to be held

hostage during business negotiations over retransmission consent," he

said, echoing complaint by Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), who has also suggested

the retransmission consent system needs fixing.

"I respectfully request that the Federal Communications

Commission investigate the current system and provide a regulatory fix which

will allow broadcasters to receive fair compensation for their product, while

not charging cable and satellite providers or my constituents outrageously high

rates," he said. "The current situation is harmful to cable and

satellite providers, harmful to broadcasters, and most of all, harmful to my

constituents."

A spokesman for the chairman had no comment. The FCC does

not routinely comment on letters form Congress. The FCC is in contact with

Cablevision and WABC, an FCC source told B&C.