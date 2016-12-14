Elon Musk Tapped for Trump Policy Forum

President-elect Donald Trump has named Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to his strategic and policy forum, a business roundtable that Trump will meet with as he charts and implements his economic agenda.

That comes as Musk and other tech leaders plan to meet with the President-elect this week.

Also joining the forum are Uber founder Travis Kalanick and PepsiCo. chairman Indra Nooyi.

Trump is filling his cabinet and surrounding himself with successful businesspeople and those he has identified who can help make "better deals" for America.

“My Administration is going to work together with the private sector to improve the business climate and make it attractive for firms to create new jobs across the United States from Silicon Valley to the heartland," Trump said in announcing the additions to the forum, which was created earlier this month. Other members include Disney chairman Bob Iger, former GE chairman Jack Welch, and IBM chairman Ginni Rometty.