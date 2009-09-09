Ellison Named Chief of FCC Enforcement Bureau

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has named Michelle Ellison as chief of the Enforcement Bureau, which handles consumer and industry complaints.

Genachowski put the emphasis on the former in announcing the appointment, saying that "protecting and empowering consumers through effective and timely enforcement...is a top priority for the FCC." That also came on the day the FCC's latest broadband workshop is all about consumer issues.

Ellison has been deputy general counsel and acting general counsel since July. She has also been helping new Commissioner Mignon Clyburn with the transition.