Elisabeth Moss Hunts Killer in 'The Shining Girls' Video Trailer

Apple TV Plus gives viewers its first look at its upcoming thriller series Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss and premiering April 19 on the streaming service.

According to Apple TV Plus, the series -- based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel Shining Girls -- follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity.

Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell also star in the series, which is executive produced by Moss, Beukes, Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Michael Hampton, Michelle MacLaren, Rebecca Hobbs, Daina Reid and Alan Page Arriaga.