Elisabeth Moss Hunts Killer in 'The Shining Girls' Video Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Apple TV Plus drama series debuts April 29
Apple TV Plus gives viewers its first look at its upcoming thriller series Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss and premiering April 19 on the streaming service.
According to Apple TV Plus, the series -- based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel Shining Girls -- follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity.
Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell also star in the series, which is executive produced by Moss, Beukes, Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Michael Hampton, Michelle MacLaren, Rebecca Hobbs, Daina Reid and Alan Page Arriaga.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.