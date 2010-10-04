EEOC Files Suit Against FNC

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last

week filed suit against Fox News Channel parent Fox News Network in Washington

alleging that it attempted to punish reporter Catherine Herridge over sex

and age discrimination complaints.

According to the suit, Herridge complained to

officials at Fox back in 2007 about what she thought were discriminatory

employment practices. After an investigation, Fox told Herridge it had

found no such conduct.

The suit hinged on language in Herridge's

next contract that the EEOC says was intended to prevent her from making

complaints in the future. Herridge refused to sign the contract, Fox

refused to negotiate, and she became an "at-will" employee, says

EEOC, which caused her "considerable stress."

The EEOC is seeking both compensatory and

punitive damages and an injunction against Fox preventing it from further

retaliation against employees.

"The anti-retaliation provisions of Title VII and

other federal anti-discrimination laws are indispensable to the attainment of a

workplace free of discrimination," said EEOC attorney Lynette A. Barnes in

announcing the suit. "Employers must take care that any action taken in

response to a discrimination complaint is constructive and not

retaliatory."

A Fox spokesperson was not available for comment at press time.