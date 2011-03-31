EEO Audit Under Way

The FCC has launched its

latest station EEO audit, for which it randomly selects approximately 5% of TV

and radio stations.

According to the

commission, it started sending out the letters March 29 as part of its annual

audit of EEO programs (a list of the stations is at http://www.fcc.gov/mb/policy/eeo).

Stations with more than

four full-time employees must also have that information posted on their Web

sites, something the FCC says it will be checking up on. Violators face a fine.

Stations who were

audited in 2009 and 2010, or whose license was renewed by FCC order within the

past year and a half may not have to submit info, the FCC says. If that is the

case it advises e-mailing that fact to lewis.pulley@fcc.gov.