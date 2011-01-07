Edward Burns: Comcast/NBCU Good For Indies

Filmmaker/actor Edward Burns (The Brothers McMullen, Entourage)

has given a shout-out to the Comcast/NBCU merger, saying it would actually be a

boon to independent productions. That's according to a letter to the FCC

signed "Edward Burns" and attributed by the FCC to Marlboro Road Gang

Productions, which produced Burns' films.

"It will be good for independent filmmakers because it

will drive new distribution opportunities for our work," he wrote.

Burns says in the letter that as an independent filmmaker

who has worked with Comcast, he has seen its commitment to independent film.

"Comcast has showed me that they want independents to succeed and because

of our recent collaboration, I hope you will strongly consider allowing this

deal to move forward."

Burns' film Nice Guy

Johnny,

was distributed digitally via Comcast On Demand,

iTunes and "other digital distributors," he says, reaching 46 million

homes and coming in eighth on iTunes' rental catalog, "better than many

studio films and their deep-pocketed marketing departments," he said.

Burns conceded that a commitment to independent film

"might not seem logical" when Comcast is trying to buy a major TV and

film production company, but he says he sees the logic. "Comcast wants to

drive more innovative distribution platforms... Being able to use strong Hollywood content

to drive these new platforms means that those platforms become much more viable

for independents, too," he wrote.

The Independent Film & Television Association, a former

critic of the deal, has since dropped its opposition after it struck a sidedeal with Comcast last summer

that included a pledge of $6 million in independent production development

funds over four years.

"Comcast is committed to fostering creativity by

working with the independent film and TV by bringing more content to more

consumers across more platforms," said Comcast spokeswoman Sena

Fitzmaurice said at the time of the agreement. "This agreement is one

example of that commitment, another is adding independent linear channels and

more VOD content."