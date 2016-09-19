Editorial: Wise Investment

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai has proposed that Congress take some of the proceeds from future spectrum auctions and put them into subsidizing gigabit internet where there is no business case for building it out.

Seems to us that taking some money from selling a public asset like spectrum rights and putting it into getting more benefits of that spectrum to the people who need it most—rural, low-income and minorities—is a good use of public funds, particularly from auctions, which are essentially windfalls of new money to the Treasury.