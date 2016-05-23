Editorial: White ‘Knight’

The Knight Foundation, more like the “White Knight” foundation in this case, has joined with Columbia University to protect a free press, and it’s not just a feel-good operation. They are putting their money where the rest of the industries’ mouths are, ponying up $60 million to, among other things, make sure journalists go to court to fight for their rights.

In the current economic climate, they point out, it can be tough for both traditional companies trying to retool and new digital operations trying to catch fire to afford the sometimes protracted and expensive process of defending their rights. Knight and Columbia have made it a little easier to tell truth to power and survive, economically, to continue to do so.