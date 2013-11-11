Editorial: The Wheeler FCC

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler’s first staff appointments and opening

speech/blog to the troops last week showed he is ready to both hit the ground running and rattle a few cages in the process.

Among his initial actions was to charge a new

appointment, special assistant Diane Cornell,

with the task of heading up a temporary working

group to assess the various FCC reform proposals

from Congress and commission staffers and

report back within 60 days.

Wheeler said the FCC would also be reaching

out to “crowd-source” ideas for reform. That

should also not be an open-ended process.

Reforming the FCC has bipartisan support,

though the devil remains in the details on that

one — such as putting shot clocks on FCC decisions,

or limiting commission merger conditions,

which Republicans favor and Democrats treat as

something to wrap in garlic and pin to the ground

with a stake.

But as a general principle, we agree completely

with Wheeler’s statement that the FCC should

“be as nimble as the innovators and networkbuilders

who are creating these great opportunities.”

Given the size of the bureaucracy and the

traditional pace of decision-making in that office,

that conjures visions of a hippo in a tutu; nevertheless,

it is the right goal to pursue.

We will be looking for some real-world reform

recommendations out of the Wheeler FCC, and

even better, some action. We also agree that communications

within the FCC are crucial. We grant

you, that statement should have the ring of “we

hold these truths to be self-evident,” and yet there

have been some internal rumblings in the past

about decisions out of the chairman’s office that

took some commissioner staffers by surprise. “The

secret to successful delegation of responsibility is

the sharing of the knowledge of what is being done

so as to prevent colleagues from being blindsided,”

Wheeler said last week. “I’ve always believed there

is no such thing as a good surprise,” he added. We

can associate ourselves with those remarks as well.

On balance, and with only a few days as a guide,

Wheeler appears to be the chairman we expected.

Smart, eloquent, broadband-focused, and with a

sense of the weight of responsibility the job carries

and the changes he can help bring about.

“Network revolutions are not easy; they produce

upheaval, dislocation, fear and concern,” he told a

commission meeting room packed with staffers.

“Yet at the same time, the new networks became

the underpinning of everything from the Reformation

to the Industrial Revolution. It is amidst just

that sort of upheaval that we have the responsibility

of assuring that innovation and technology advance —

indeed, advance with speed — while at the

same time preserving the basic covenant between

networks and those whom they connect.”

While Wheeler’s was a broadband-centric

speech, we urge him to include the network of

broadcast stations that also deserve a chance

to innovate. As an adviser to President Obama,

Wheeler helped move the DTV transition date to

protect a minority of broadcast viewers

who could have been adversely

impacted. An even larger number of

over-the-air viewers need a similar advocate

in what will be a second DTV

transition — the incentive auctions.

The aforementioned cage-rattling

from Wheeler came in his appointment

of Gigi Sohn, long-time public interest

activist and founder of Public Knowledge,

to “shape the message” out of

the FCC as head of media, legislative

and intergovernmental relations.

Public Knowledge has been a critic

of the retransmission consent regime.

The group teamed with cable and satellite

operators to push the FCC to prevent

blackouts, mandate interim carriage and make

other moves broadcasters say would undercut their

retrans leverage in favor of cable operators.

Some broadcasters are concerned that Sohn has

been too closely aligned with that position for comfort.

Certainly the White House has been critical

of putting industry advocates directly into government

posts where they deal with similar issues.

But Sohn told B&C last week that broadcasters

should not be worried and that she has proven

herself to be “an honest broker.” Granted, it’s not

as if she’s been some fringe player, hurling rocks

from outside the fence. Public Knowledge was at

the table when the compromise network neutrality

regulations were hammered out at the FCC,

and the group has been able to work with big,

and not so big, cable companies on their shared

retrans position. The group also has said broadcast

content should be free of content regs.

We will hold Sohn to her “honest broker” credential

and to shaping a pro-competitive FCC

message that recognizes the values of both broadcasting

and cable to the marketplace.