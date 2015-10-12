Editorial: We Want Inaction

Some familiar network neutrality fans in the Senate last week vowed to oppose any Republican riders on an omnibus budget bill that would attempt to effectively block the FCC network neutrality rules until final resolution of court challenges, which will take many months.

We have well-documented issues with the Title II reclassification, but we don’t think that a bill to keep the government open is the place for a referendum on them. On such riders, continued inaction, which this Congress is expert in, is the wiser course.

There is a place for Congress in this process, and for legislation. That would be to clarify that the FCC can uphold the baseline rules without resorting to the nuclear option of Title II.

Legislators on both sides have appeared to be open to that option, and getting even more on board is the better way for Congress to put in its Title II-cents worth.