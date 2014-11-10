Editorial: War of Fast Words

The FCC appears to be acting on a 2012 petition to modify its contest rule notification requirements to square with the digital age. Currently, television and radio broadcasters have to try to cram a lot of info into a small space.

The commission is proposing to grant a petition to allow them to put that info on the Web, so long as they refer to it on-air whenever they mention or promote a contest. We have called for that move, and welcome FCC action.