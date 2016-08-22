Editorial: Trump’s Poll Position

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have gotten together to try and generate some data behind their candidate’s charge that “the media” are biased, corrupt and trying to get Hillary Clinton elected.

Perhaps while they are at it, the Trump campaign could identify who took the strawberries from the Caine’s food locker.

Trump has been biting the earned media hand that fed him to the American public of late as his more outrageous statements—he calls them sarcastic comments that nobody is getting—have drawn criticism and, not surprisingly, press coverage.

But now it has become an official campaign—not quite Nixonian media paranoia, but close—with last week’s solicitation of input into a Media Accountability Survey with leading questions, like “1. Hillary Clinton still gets a free pass from the media as she continues to lie about sending classified information on her secret server,” designed to generate anti-media sentiment.

Trump even suggested he has two opponents in the race, Hillary Clinton and ‘the media.”

But candidate Trump should focus more on his political opponents in the race—there are actually at least three including libertarian Gary Johnson—and less on the messengers he appears to relish in blaming.