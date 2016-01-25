Editorial: They’ve Got Your Number

In the interest of transparency, plus our own self-interest as journalists in getting as much information as possible, we think the FCC should release an aggregate, anonymized total for the number of TV stations that have shown initial interest in the broadcast incentive auction.

There is no prohibition in the auction legislation on releasing that info, and anonymized data should not give away any broadcaster’s identity. The degree to which stations do give up spectrum or agree to move channels will determine just how big a TV band remake will be coming over the next three to four years. That’s important to know at every step.