Editorial: They’re Off
By B&C Staff
The FCC last week (Dec. 8) opened the window for TV station owners to register their interest in the incentive auction and all but urged broadcasters to jump.
The window closes Jan. 12, but broadcasters won’t have to make their final decision until March 29.
Our advice to broadcasters: Read the fine print and remember that among the options associated with the incentive auction is not to participate at all.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.