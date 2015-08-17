Editorial: Squeegeeing Google’s Glass

Google by any other name is still a company to be reckoned with, and watched closely. To separate its value as a search behemoth from its forays into computer eyewear, robotic cars, delivery vehicles and other new technology bets that founder Larry Page last week characterized as speculative and even strange, management created a new umbrella company, Alphabet, that will contain Google as well as some of those riskier spinoff ventures.

Page said one of the goals of the move is to improve the transparency and oversight of the company. That is definitely a good thing.

While the FCC has aimed both barrels at ISPs as the potential snake in the Internet garden, few companies have as much control over how we access information as Google.

The more we know about its plans for world information domination, er, collection, the better.