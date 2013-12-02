Editorial: Speak Up

Elsewhere on Tom Wheeler’s action plan front, his designated hitter on FCC reform, adviser Diane Cornell, asked for input on FCC process reforms by Dec. 2. Those include how to make the FCC’s process more transparent, and its requests for info from the industry— which take time and money—more relevant.

Under the heading “ideas to improve the focus, speed and efficiency of the FCC’s workflows” that the agency asked for, we would include putting some kind of deadline—any kind of deadline—on commission actions. Making companies wait many months and even years for an answer isn’t fair. And it certainly isn’t good government, or good business.