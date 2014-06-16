Editorial: Smart, Fair, Honorable

We were saddened last week at the news that Glenn Britt, former chairman of Time Warner Cable, had died. Britt, a member of the B&C Hall of Fame, was universally respected and universally rooted for as he battled a recurrence of melanoma.

But let’s let some of his colleagues say it better than we could.

“Glenn Britt was an incredible leader, visionary, and for decades he was a wonderful friend and mentor,” said Comcast Corp. chairman and CEO Brian Roberts. “He was a key part of our industry’s growth and success and was a true leader in every respect. His focus on helping others was heartwarming, and his competitive spirit was inspiring.”

“Glenn was one of the cable industry’s best and brightest leaders who for decades led Time Warner Cable through a period of significant transformation and exciting innovation,” said Michael Powell, National Cable & Telecommunications Association president. “Glenn had a tremendous impact on the NCTA Board and our staff [TWC is one of NCTA’s largest members], and he was always willing to give his time and attention to public policy issues. We will miss Glenn’s insight, guidance and compassion. While he may no longer be with us, his legacy will long be remembered.”

Added Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, who worked with Britt at HBO: “He was smart, fair and honorable, in business and in life.”