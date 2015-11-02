Editorial: She’s Got Our Vote

On the subject of FCC commissioner Rosenworcel, we were glad the Senate finally got around to holding her renomination hearing last week.

We are often not on the same page as the commissioner on issues such as consolidation and network neutrality. But she is a thoughtful and collaborative regulator who is not a party line vote if that line does not square with her own views of what is in the best interests of the industry and consumers.

She deserves a swift ‘yes.’