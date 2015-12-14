Editorial: Say What?

At first we were speechless at presidential candidate Donald Trump’s suggestion that a religious group—Muslims—be prevented from entering the country.

We might as well just replace the torch in Lady Liberty’s hand with a stop sign.

Lindsey Graham, who is running against Trump for the GOP nomination, said the comments came from a “xenophobic, religious bigot.”

Our advice to candidate Trump is to read the First Amendment of the Constitution and change his tune, which was wildly off-key.