Editorial: Road to Reform

We encourage the Senate to pass the FCC Process Reform Act, which passed the House unanimously last week.

It is that most unusual of creatures in Washington these days, a bipartisan bill on an issue—more FCC transparency and accountability—that at times divided the parties over the proper route.

The bill, among other things, requires the FCC to set minimum comment periods for rulemakings and necessitates publication of the text of proposed rules.

It is at least a start at creating a framework for more predictable and expedient rulemakings, according to Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who helped shepherd the bill toward its successful conclusion.

Even a small step is progress. Keep it up.