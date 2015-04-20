Editorial: Positive Steps

A tip of the editorial visor to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler for loosening channel-sharing rules and allowing broadcasters to strike those deals after the auction.

It was a victory for the Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, which has been leading the charge to make the auction as friendly as possible to stations eyeing participation.

Wheeler was full of praise for broadcasters in his speech last week at the NAB Show. Now he must follow up those words with actions, including looking at loosening ownership regs dating from a time when competition was not around every corner.