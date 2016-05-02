Trending

Editorial: Past Time to Vote

By

Without regard to how Congress got to the stalemate over the renomination of FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, we have to agree with Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) that she should not be a pawn in the process.

The Senate Commerce Committee unanimously approved her for a new term. Her old one has expired, but she can continue to serve until December.

Rosenworcel is a smart and dedicated public servant who could make far more money in the private sector. She is too good to lose over partisan bickering or political maneuvering.