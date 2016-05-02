Editorial: Past Time to Vote

Without regard to how Congress got to the stalemate over the renomination of FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, we have to agree with Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) that she should not be a pawn in the process.

The Senate Commerce Committee unanimously approved her for a new term. Her old one has expired, but she can continue to serve until December.

Rosenworcel is a smart and dedicated public servant who could make far more money in the private sector. She is too good to lose over partisan bickering or political maneuvering.