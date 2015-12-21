Editorial: Once Is Enough

An FCC spokesperson told B&C last week that there were no plans to come back to the auction well for more TV spectrum once the incentive auction is over. That came after wireless mic fans suggested that could be the case.

Frankly, from what we are hearing, the FCC will likely get strong interest from broadcasters. It may be the wireless side of the auction that needs some prodding.

In any event, we will hold this FCC to that pledge. “No plans to” can provide wiggle room, but we are told by someone we trust that while the FCC has talked about opportunities in the UHF band going forward, it has not suggested there would be a second auction.

There is enough in the first auction—like repacking expenses and second channels and interference protections—to keep broadcasters busy without having to worry about a second.