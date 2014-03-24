Editorial: Not So Fast

If the chatter around the FCC is correct, the chairman is preparing an incentive auction item for the May meeting. If so, the good news is that broadcasters should get more info, though how good the news is depends on how good that info is.

Broadcasters have been pushing for some definitive answers that will help them figure out their next moves, like how the FCC is going to protect their signals from wireless interference. So far they don’t like what they see, which appears to them to be low-balling interference estimates to justify a variable band plan that allows the FCC to reclaim more spectrum.

If that is the case, the FCC needs to rethink that plan.