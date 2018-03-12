Editorial: No Free Passes

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association president and CEO Michael Powell has taken direct aim at edge providers, arguably leveling his strongest criticisms at Facebook, Google, Twitter and Apple. Congress should listen up.

Powell’s frustration with the government’s kid-glove treatment of companies with market caps to rival the GNP of nation states — and plenty of incentive and opportunity to muck up the virtuous cycle — was obvious and justified.

Powell said the companies can’t dodge their roles in the proliferation of fake news, and in facilitating sex trafficking and cyber-bullying. He even said Facebook and others are trying to cultivate the dopamine rush of “likes” and “streaks” to keep consumers hooked to their electronic devices.

His bottom line: Edge providers have to be in any conversation about threats to network neutrality. We agree.