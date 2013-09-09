Editorial: Let the Sun Shine

We hope the Obama Administration’s zealous pursuit of leakers is not filtering down to the FCC.



We share the concern of some in the agency over a memo issued this summer by the general counsel’s office warning about leaking the content of agenda items to outside parties.



As one staffer put it, sometimes there is a public interest in communicating that information. Obviously we have a self-interest in learning about what’s on the docket. But a little unofficial transparency also can help the public understand more about the decisions the FCC is making, rulings that will affect all of us in ways we may not be able to predict. That info may be discomforting to the powers that be, but sometimes that is the strongest argument for exposing it.