Editorial: It’s Not a Game

We encourage Niantic, developer of the Pokémon Go augmented reality game sweeping the globe, to be transparent about how it collects and uses—and protects—online user information. The combination of geolocation data and lots of kids using the app is reason to be extra careful about who can access that info and how it’s used. Some on Capitol Hill have pressed Niantic for such protections, but it should not take a government thumb on the scale—or in this case, screen—to insure kids are protected.