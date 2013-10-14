Editorial: Honk If You Love C-Span!

NOT ALL THE NEWS about Capitol Hill is guaranteed to raise one’s blood pressure. One reason we are able to keep up on Congressional dysfunction is that C-SPAN functions so well.



The Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network was launched and continues to be funded by cable companies, one of the more important corporate contributions to the public good.



C-SPAN is celebrating 20 years of sending a bus across the U.S. to promote the channel and civic education, and to make the connection between cable’s investment and the more informed electorate. A tip of the editorial visor to C-SPAN and the folks who keep it running.