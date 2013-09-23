Editorial: Hitting Above the Belt(way)
By B&C Staff
Is there any way the retransmission-consent combatants can cut down on the hyperbolic rhetoric in Washington? In case you just joined us, legislators are less interested in finding ways to serve consumers than they are in hearing how greedy and conniving each side believes the other to be.
Nobody comes out looking good in a mudslinging contest. Both sides have legitimate arguments; how about sticking to them?
