Editorial: With Google in Mind

Google signaled last week it does not think it should have to adhere to privacy rules to get access to cable box content and user data, such as which video-on-demand offerings viewers may have been sampling.

Cable is under those rules, but edge providers are beyond the FCC’s authority, according to chairman Tom Wheeler—a matter Google reminded everyone about in its comments on the FCC’s set-top box proposal.

Wheeler has proposed that in order to get access to the cable set-top data—privacy for which is protected under FCC rules—third parties should pledge to follow similar rules.

Google says no. We think the answer should be yes.