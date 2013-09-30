Editorial: Getting Everybody Signed In

A just-released Pew study supports the long-held contention of cable operators and others that adoption continues to be the big problem when it comes to broadband use.



The study found that although almost 24% of the respondents did not use broadband at home, only 7% said it was because they did not have access.



That study also concluded that seniors continue to be the largest group of non-adopters; not understanding the value of the Web is the biggest stumbling block. The Obama Administration clearly wants to move American citizens online. It needs to focus on better educating them on why and how.