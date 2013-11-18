Editorial: Echoes of History

“On no notice at all, giant network operations were created, intricate

switching was arranged, cameras and crews were moved into position in cities a thousand miles apart, microphones were

tied into lines, mobile units were deployed in a

technical exercise of dazzling virtuosity. Meanwhile,

reporters, commentators, producers, writers,

directors rushed into action all over the

world. Out of all the frenzy came an orderly programming

in rational sequence.

“It was not a job that amateurs could have done.

“It was not a job that a marginal economy

could have supported.

“It was a job for professionals equipped with

costly implements and backed by the resources

of a broadcasting system that has grown big and

stable on a program of fiscal responsibility.”

That was how the Dec. 2, 1963 issue of Broadcasting

described the efforts of news staffers and

networks, forced to drop business as usual to cover

the assassination and funeral of President Kennedy.

Fast-forward to 2001 and much of the same

could be said of 9/11, when regular programming

and millions in ad dollars were cast aside so news

could run wall-to-wall covering another tragic story.

It has now become expected that when big

news breaks, broadcast and cable journalists will

be there to bring the story back at any time, from

anywhere, sometimes at the risk of life and limb.

Just check the reports out of the Philippines over

the past 10 days from correspondents repeatedly

warned about danger from looters.

As we put together this week’s FF/RWD view of

the coverage of the JFK assassination and funeral, we were struck by a number

of things, one of which was official Washington’s

almost universal praise for the industry and its reporting

during those four dark days 50 years ago.

Today, a popular parlor game is to pick at the

flaws in live, breaking-news coverage. Some of

that is healthy and necessary: News organizations

need to get it right, and getting it first is

increasingly more difficult and seemingly more

important in the never-ending news cycle.

But sometimes the baseline of overall quality

and commitment, and risk, is lost in the rush to

find fault. Covering breaking news is a tough,

sometimes thankless, job that is inherently stressful,

pressure-packed and risky.

Another thing we noticed was that not even CBS

News’ venerated coverage got it right all the time in

’63, reporting rumor on the air before it was confirmed—

a function of live TV and picking up a local

station feed—as well as local station reports that a

Secret Service agent had also been killed and that a

man and woman had been involved in the shooting.

Ironically, broadcasting’s willingness to drop everything

and essentially put the newsgathering process

itself on display in the assassination coverage

may have contributed to some of the negative stereotypes

of the news business that continue today.

“This was the first time the American people had

seen the news being gathered,” CBS’ Bob Schieffer

told B&C in an interview. “Up until that point, we

had seen the finished product. You would

see the edited piece in the newspaper or

the edited piece on television. Instead of

seeing the finished news product, they

saw it being gathered for the first time

and they were surprised to know it was

not always a very dignified and sophisticated

process. People pushed, shoved,

shouted, and I think it gave a lot of people

the wrong impression of the media,

one that stuck with them a long time.”

It also, perhaps, offered yet another

view of the news then rarely seen: the

breadth of humanity among its participants.

In one case, an on-air reporter is

seen breaking into regular programming,

offering an update on the fast-moving

story, while frequently apologizing for being “out

of breath,” a consequence no doubt of both racing

around the studio and the stress of the moment.

And for viewers, the image of the ever-stalwart

Walter Cronkite fighting back tears after confirming

the president’s death remains a TV touchstone

of the event. In a strange sense, Cronkite’s reaction

actually added dignity to the day. It was an instructive

moment for the news and for Americans: If

Cronkite loses it, no doubt America has as well.

Interestingly enough, in the 24/7, interactive,

always-running news world of today, there is no

longer any hiding how the news is gathered—and

sometimes missed, and sometimes misreported.

But as a whole, it is an amazing process. And

when it is done well, which it is much of the time,

it is an even more impressive example of dedication

to a tough job with inherent risks and an

even more virtuoso technological performance

across multiple platforms in real time.

It is the occupational hazard of journalism that

the medium is often at its best in the worst of times.

That was the case in 1963, and it’s still true today.