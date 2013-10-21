Editorial: A Do-Harm Congress

Don’t even think about letting Congress pat itself on the back for finally agreeing on a bill raising the debt ceiling and ending the shutdown, which itself is just a stop-gap measure.



If it could vote on a compromise at the 11th hour — make that the 12th hour — it could have done so before it furloughed hundreds of thousands, threatened small businesses, delayed important FCC business and decisions, and for all we know, made our critical systems a little less secure from cyberattack in the interim.



A do-nothing Congress is bad enough, but over the past few weeks it has proved itself to be a doharm Congress. At least it has nowhere to go but up — we hope.