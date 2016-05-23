Editorial: Deeper Dive

There appear to be at least three votes for taking more time to vet the implications of the FCC’s proposal of a bifurcated broadband regulatory regime that would apply inequitably across the internet. Edge providers could collect and share consumer info without asking their permission, while ISPs could not.

Whichever way that should go, either opt in or opt out, it should apply to all parts of the vaunted virtuous circle. The FCC, at the bureau level, has already denied a request for more time to comment on the proposal. The FCC should rethink that decision.