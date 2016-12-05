Editorial: Decision Time

While FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has ramped down some big agenda items in anticipation of his exit and at the request of Republicans taking over the agency’s majority, there is one action he could still take to help boost the “competition, competition, competition” that has been his mantra from the outset.

Back in April, broadcasters and consumer electronics companies asked the FCC to allow TV stations to implement the new ATSC 3.0 transmission standard in conjunction with the repack of TV stations following the spectrum incentive auction. The standard will allow for a more interactive, mobile, higher-resolution TV experience in a marketplace where those are now table stakes.

The FCC has yet to answer. If Wheeler wants to stay true to his mantra to the end, the answer should be yes, and ASAP.