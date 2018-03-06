Edge Providers Edge Toward Net Neutrality Legal Battle

A handful of edge providers familiar as participants in pro-net neutrality protests have filed suit against the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom Order.



The order's publication in the Federal Register Feb. 22 triggered the window for filing legal challenges to the Dec. 14 decision to eliminate the rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization, as well as a general conduct standard that could get at other ISP activity.



Those edge providers include Etsy, Kickstarter, Foursquare and Shutterstock, according to various reports.