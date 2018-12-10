Edge Brands Still Connect With Consumers Despite D.C. Troubles

Edge giants are facing increasing criticism inside the Beltway, but a new Morning Consult poll suggests it hasn’t necessarily hurt their powerhouse brands.

But in the age of a barrage of presidential brickbats aimed at mainstream media, those media brands — and President Donald Trump’s own — are the most polarizing.

Trump Hotels had the biggest spread between positive and negative views depending on whether it was Republicans or Democrats being asked, followed by CNN, Fox News, NBC News, The New York Times, MSNBC, the NFL, ABC News, CBS News and The Washington Post.

That is according to Morning Consult’s The Brands That Defined 2018, which looked at 1.5 million interviews with consumers 18-plus over most of 2018 (its Brand Intelligence brand surveys 5,000 to 10,000 consumers per day).

When it came to most admired employer, 60% of adults said they would be proud to work for Amazon and the same percentage said that about Google. Microsoft, Disney and Netflix were also top performers in the category.

For the second year in a row, Amazon ranks highest in “net favorability” at 78.7%. Netflix was voted the most likely brand to be recommended by others.

Netflix’s popularity was across all demos, with 77% of Generation Z and Millennials very likely to recommend it to a friend, followed by 75% of Generation X and 69% of Baby Boomers.