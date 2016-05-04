Ed Henry Off Fox News Following Tabloid Story

Fox News chief White House correspondent Ed Henry is off Fox News following a story in weekly tabloid In Touch Weekly that he was having an affair with a Las Vegas hostess.

Henry joined the network in 2011 from CNN, where he had been senior White House correspondent and congressional correspondent since 2004 after working at Roll Call as a senior editor. He is also former chief political analyst for WMAL (AM) Washington, as well as a former political analyst for C-SPAN and WUSA-TV.

“We recently became aware of Ed’s personal issues and he’s taking some time off to work things out," the network told B&C in a statement.