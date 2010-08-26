Economists to Meet at FCC About Comcast/NBCU

Sources

confirm that the FCC has asked economists who have wieghed in on both

sides of the Comcast/NBCU deal to meet at FCC headquarters in Washington

Friday for what was described as a couple of panels sessions with

staffers vetting the proposed

deal.

An American Cable Association representative confirmed

its economist was one of those who would be in attendance, as will more

than one from Comcast, a source confirmed. Bloomberg, which has opposed

the deal as currently constituted, will also

have its economists in the room, according to a report in the Los Angeles

Times.

Company executives will not be part of the meeting, nor

will the public, but a source familiar with the meetings said a redacted

transcript will be made public afterwards.

Not surprisingly, economists came to different

conclusions about the deal's impace on competition, and the FCC is

looking to put them all in a room together to hash it out.

Comcast has argued that many of its economic conclusions

have gone unchallenged, while the other side did not have data to back

theirs up. The "other side" has included ACA economist William Rogerson,

who argued in comments that the deal presents

both significant horizontal and vertical harms.